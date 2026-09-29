DMK to back in Parliament move seeking removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

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DMK chief MK Stalin/File image

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam said on Tuesday that it would support in Parliament the Opposition's move seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, though it is not part of the INDIA bloc.



DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan, speaking to reporters, said that whenever Opposition parties oppose the BJP on any issue, his party would also stand by them.



"Ideologically, we (Opposition) all stand together. We are not part of the INDIA bloc. That is different. But in Parliament, we will support whoever brings a removal motion against Gyanesh Kumar, because our leader (DMK chief M K Stalin) had issued a statement," Elangovan said, answering a question on the status of the INDIA bloc and ties between the Congress and Samajwadi parties.



Stalin had issued a statement on September 23 demanding that CEC Gyanesh Kumar "must go" and saying that he had no right to continue in office.



Elangovan said that such support in Parliament does not mean that the DMK is a constituent of the INDIA bloc and that the move to oppose the BJP is based on ideology. -- PTI