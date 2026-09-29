CM Vijay to campaign in Dharapuram; QR code entry restriction in place

23:08

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK founder C Joseph Vijay will campaign for the party's by-poll candidate for Dharapuram on September 30, with entry restricted to QR code passes, the TVK announced on Tuesday.



Only 5,000 people who have been provided with entry passes containing QR code will be allowed to attend the event, a release from the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam said.



Vijay who heads the TVK, will hold his poll campaign at Chitravuthanpalayam in Dharapuram (Tiruppur dt) on Wednesday at 3 pm. Those without QR code admission passes will not be permitted to enter the venue and they have been advised to view the programme live via television and social media channels, the party said.



Pregnant women, children, school students, senior citizens, differently abled persons, and individuals with underlying health conditions have been advised not to attend the rally.



Arrangements have been made to provide basic amenities including drinking water and medical teams have been deployed at the venue.



On October 1, leaders of TVK's alliance parties will address a public rally at 4 pm in Madurantakam, located in neighbouring Chengalpattu district. Leaders from the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Indian Union Muslim League, and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) would also participate. -- PTI