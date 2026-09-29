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'Carnage!': SC on markup of 10 times on cancer drugs by hospitals

Tue, 29 September 2026
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"This is carnage," the Supreme Court on Tuesday said while voicing its concern over a steep markup of ten times on cancer drugs by hospitals and batted for a uniform 16 per cent margin on all medicines.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta asked the Centre to look into the issue of hospitals mandating the purchase of medicines from their chemists and said it is the common man who suffers from this system.

"This is carnage. Plain and simple. The cancer drug is priced at an MRP of Rs 27,000 despite being supplied to retailers for Rs 2,700.

"Corporate hospitals don't spare anyone. They won't allow even the dead body to be taken out. The pharma sector is not bothered," the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre.

The bench was hearing petitions concerning regulation of medicine prices, generic prescriptions and controls on medical devices under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013.

At the outset, Mehta said they need to find a way out and some balance has to be created.

Justice Mehta said, "Why this distinction? Essential or non-essential does not matter? Why not keep a 16 per cent margin on MRP of everything?

"Think about what happens. Ultimately, the result is that the taxpayers suffer. In corporate hospitals, the MRP of an essential cancer drug was Rs 27,000 when the price to retailer (PTR) was Rs 2,700. Just see the difference."

The solicitor general said that he needed to discuss with the officials and agreed that the issue requires attention. -- PTI

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