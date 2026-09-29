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Assam Rifles jawan killed in ambush by militants

Tue, 29 September 2026
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15:24
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An Assam Rifles jawan was killed and four others injured after a patrol team came under suspected militant attack along the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place around 6.30 am near Nampong Nallah under Nampong circle when personnel of the 21 Assam Rifles were patrolling an area where border fencing work is underway, they said.

Preliminary reports suggested that suspected militants opened fire on the patrol team, killing Havildar Jankhokai Kuki (42) and injuring four others.

The injured personnel were being evacuated for medical treatment, while details regarding their condition were awaited.

Security forces have intensified operations in the area following the incident, the official said.

Preliminary reports suggested the involvement of militants belonging to the NSCN (K-YA).

However, there was no official confirmation about the attackers' identity.

An official statement from the Assam Rifles is awaited.

Changlang SP Kirli Padu said he had received information about the incident and directed the officer-in-charge of Changlang police station to gather details. -- PTI

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