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Andhra: Butcher murders woman, dismembers body, dumps it in canal

Tue, 29 September 2026
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23:53
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
The Andhra Pradesh police have arrested a butcher for allegedly murdering a 29-year-old woman and later disposing of her dismembered body parts in a canal here, a senior official on Tuesday.

Durga Rao, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Vijayawada West said Shaik Shafi (45), who runs a mutton shop in Bhavanipuram area of the city, had murdered Kalyani on September 17 and later cut her body into pieces.

The incident happened as a fallout of monetary issues.

"Shafi has been arrested for slitting Kalyani's throat and later cutting her body into pieces and dumping them in a canal," Rao told PTI.

As Shafi has only three daughters, he had adopted Kalyani's son four years ago. Police said the duo had also been intimate briefly.

However, police said Shafi claimed that Kalyani would frequently demand money and treat him like an ATM, taking thousands of rupees.

Allegedly taking advantage of the fact that she had given her son for adoption, Kalyani would threaten Shafi that she would raise a hue and cry if he didn't pay her whenever she demanded money, the police said. -- PTI

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