Akshaye Khanna buys flat in Mumbai's Malabar Hill for Rs 33 cr

16:51

Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait in 'Dhurandhar'.





-- Rediff News

star Akshaye Khanna has bought an apartment in Mumbai's plush locality of Malabar Hill for Rs 33.26 crore.According to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the IGR Maharashtra portal, the apartment is located at 30, Little Gibbs, Malabar Hill.The transaction was registered in September 2026.According to Square Yards, the apartment spans approximately 2,517 square feet, including 2,341 square feet of carpet area and around 175 square feet of balcony space.It also includes three parking units.The transaction attracted a stamp duty of Rs 1.99 crore and registration charges of Rs 30,000.Malabar Hill remains one of South Mumbai's established luxury residential addresses, known for premium residences and access to key destinations including Marine Drive, Nariman Point and Colaba.In 2025, there were reports on social media that thestar had bought a bungalow in Alibaug, with visuals of puja being conducted by a pujari going viral.However, the pujari in question, Shivam Mhatre Guruji, later clarified on his Instagram account that the photo was clicked in August 2023, beforewas released.