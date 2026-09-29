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After rats and cats, snake spotted at Indore's government hospital

Tue, 29 September 2026
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A non-venomous snake was found on the premises of the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Chikitsalaya (MYH) hospital here on Tuesday.

A video of the snake crawling near the window of the Out-Patient Department (OPD) went viral. Notably, MYH, one of the largest government hospitals in Madhya Pradesh, had last year reported the deaths of two infants after they were bitten by rats in the ICU.

Hospital superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav told PTI that while cleaning the premises after the OPD opened at 8 am, a staff member spotted a snake near the window.

"A female security guard showed courage and removed it. It did not harm anyone," he said.

The superintendent did not disclose the species of the snake but claimed that it was not poisonous.

Construction and tree-cutting work was ongoing on the hospital campus and the snake might have entered the OPD building from there, Dr Yadav said.

Questions have been raised about the presence of vermin and cats on the MYH premises in the past. -- PTI

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