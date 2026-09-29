5 states impacted due to drought conditions: Shivraj Singh

18:36





The chief minister of Maharashtra has also requested a central assessment team, and a team will be sent there as well.



The agriculture minister said that he would personally visit the affected states and remain in constant contact with their governments.





"The immediate objective is to ensure that agricultural fields do not remain fallow," he added.



For the upcoming Rabi crop season, the minister said the Centre will assist the states in identifying suitable seeds and crop varieties that require less water, have a shorter maturity period, suitable for local soil and weather conditions.





He also said the Centre will help farmers continue cultivation despite drought conditions.





The Centre will also facilitate coordination and cooperation among the states and other stakeholders, he added. -- PTI

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that there are concerns about the drought situation in Karnataka, Maharashtra, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan."The information received so far indicates concerns in Karnataka, Maharashtra, parts of Andhra Pradesh-including Rayalaseema and adjoining areas-parts of Telangana, and parts of Rajasthan. Detailed reports from the states are still awaited," Chouhan told reporters.Karnataka has requested a central team, which is scheduled to visit the state on October 3.