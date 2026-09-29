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26/11 echoes at CSMT as 'Prahaar' trailer on Ujjwal Nikam unveiled

Tue, 29 September 2026
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26/11 govt counsel and senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam/Photograph: ANI Photo
26/11 govt counsel and senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam/Photograph: ANI Photo
Amid tight police security, mediapersons crowd outside platform 7, 8 of Chhattapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for the trailer launch of Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, the public prosecutor, who fought for the conviction of Mohammad Ajmal Kasab, one of the 10 Pakistani terrorists who attacked Mumbai on November 26, 2008, and mercilessly killed more than 189 innocents.

Kasab and his accomplice had begun their shooting spree from CSMT station on the night of November 26 and later moved towards Cama Hospital, where they killed then ATS chief Hemant Karkare, additional CP Ashok Kamte and encounter specialist Vijay Salaskar. 

While the other terrorist was shot down near Girgaum Chowpatty whereas Kasab was caught alive owing to the bravery shown by police constable Tukaram Omble who fell to Kasab's act of terror. 

-- Prasanna Zore/Rediff News

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