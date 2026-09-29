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2021 Antilia bomb scare case: Ex-cop Sachin Waze gets bail

Tue, 29 September 2026
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A special NIA court on Tuesday granted bail to former policeman Sachin Waze in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, saying the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case of terrorism under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against him.

Special Sessions Judge Chakor S Baviskar said there is nothing on record to infer that the Ambani family was "terrorised" in any manner.

On February 25, 2021, an explosives-laden SUV was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai. Businessman Masnukh Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5, 2021.

The court questioned the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) application of the stringent UAPA, noting the agency failed to record statements from any member of the Ambani family to prove they were terrorised.

"There is absolutely nothing on record even to infer by any stretch of imagination that the Ambanis or anyone of them is/was, are/were ever terrorised in any manner," it said.

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