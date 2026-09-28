War with Iran will be won very soon: Trump

07:49

United States President Donald Trump expressed confidence that the conflict with Iran will be won "very soon," while acknowledging that fresh military strikes ahead of the US midterm elections are "possible."



Speaking to Fox News on the sidelines of the PGA Tour Presidents Cup on Sunday (local time), Trump said that an end to the confrontation would cause global oil prices to fall sharply, reiterating that denying Tehran a nuclear weapon is the primary American objective.



"I think what's going to happen is we're going to win this war very soon, and as soon as we win it, the oil will go down, way down to what it was before the war," Trump told Fox News.



When asked specifically whether military strikes could resume before the upcoming midterm elections, Trump declined to take the option off the table.



"I don't want to say that. I don't want to say that. I mean, it's possible, but I just don't want to say that," Trump said. -- ANI