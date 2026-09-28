Two passengers held with hydroponic ganja worth Rs 6.33 cr at Bengaluru airport

16:36

Two passengers who arrived from Bangkok at Kempegowda International Airport here were arrested for concealing hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 6.33 crore, officials said on Monday.



The incident occurred on September 26, they said.



According to officials, the first passenger was intercepted after it was discovered that he had concealed 3.12 kg of hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 1.09 crore in checked-in baggage.



In the case of the second passenger, 14.97 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 5.24 crore, concealed in checked-in baggage was seized.



Both the passengers were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.



In a series of posts on 'X', the Bengaluru Customs also shared details about recent seizures it made in connection with gold and ganja smuggling.



On September 24, a passenger who arrived from Bangkok was held after 12 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 4.20 crore was seized. On the same day, 6.54 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 2.29 crore, was seized from another passenger who also arrived from Bangkok.



On September 23, a passenger who arrived from Colombo was intercepted at the airport here for allegedly attempting to smuggle 823 grams of gold, valued at Rs 1.24 crore, by making his daughter wear silver/rhodium-coated gold anklets to evade detection.



On the same day, another passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur was intercepted for allegedly attempting to smuggle 1006.42 grams of gold, valued at Rs 1.58 crore, by concealing it. -- PTI