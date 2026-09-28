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Two more bodies recovered from site of avalanche in Nepal, 8 still missing

Mon, 28 September 2026
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Two more bodies were recovered on Monday from the site of an avalanche at Himlung Himal peak in Nepal, taking the death toll to four, while eight people remained missing, according to Nepalese officials.

The avalanche struck the base camp of the 7,126-metre Himlung Himal peak in the Nar Phu area of Nepal's Manang district on Sunday, burying tents where supporting staff and mountain guides were taking shelter, leaving 22 missing - all of them Nepalese. 

Rescuers have so far established contact with 10 people, officials said.

The four bodies recovered so far have been identified as Chhebi Bhote, Pasang Bhote, Birendra Gurung and Ghan Shyam Rai.

The bodies of Gurung and Rai were recovered on Monday, while the other two were found on Sunday, the Nepal National Mountain Guide Association said in a social media post.

A 14-member rescue team has been deployed to search for the missing workers and guides, who usually provide logistical and other support to climbing expeditions.

The team left Kathmandu on Sunday and stayed overnight in Chame. On Monday morning, it was flown by helicopter from Chame to the Himlung base camp, where the search operation began, it said. -- PTI

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