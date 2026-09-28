Two Cong leaders held for defacing wall of CEC's Agra home

22:16

Two Congress leaders were arrested on Monday for allegedly defacing the wall and the main gate of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's home in Agra with the words "Gyanesh Gaddar, Gyanesh Chor" (Gyanesh traitor, Gyanesh thief), the police said.



The incident unfolded during the Congress workers' protest outside Kumar's house in Vijay Nagar, where they raised slogans and defaced the main gate and a wall of the house with spray paint, following which the police registered an FIR.



Agra assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Bajrang Prasad said a case was registered at the Hari Parvat police station in connection with the incident, following which Congress leader Mukesh Dhangar and general secretary (organisation) Anil Yadav were arrested.



The protesters, including Congress workers and affiliated organisations, arrived in large numbers in the morning, and also put up stickers and pasted pamphlets outside his residence.



The protesters used spray paint to write "Gyanesh Gaddar Gyanesh Chor" on the main gate and the wall of the house. -- PTI