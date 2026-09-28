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Two bodies found after avalanche at Himlung Himal base camp in Nepal

Mon, 28 September 2026
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08:22
Pic: @NepalPoliceHQ
Pic: @NepalPoliceHQ
Two bodies have been recovered following an avalanche at the base camp of Himlung Himal in Nepal's high-altitude Manang district. 

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), via Nepal Police headquarters, confirmed in a post on X that search and rescue personnel dispatched to the site recovered two deceased individuals at the high-elevation camp.

Earlier in the day, expedition organisers confirmed that at least 10 people have gone missing after the avalanche struck the base camp. 

Expedition organiser Mingma Gyalje Sherpa confirmed that two of his kitchen staff were among those missing after the avalanche. "The avalanche hit on Sunday morning," he said. 

According to Sherpa, expedition teams and rope-fixing teams had evacuated the mountain slopes following a weather warning issued last week, while some people reluctantly stayed back.

The mountain region had witnessed heavy snowfall for several days, forcing climbers to retreat from the autumn ascent of the mountain. Those missing in Sunday's avalanche are from different expedition companies.

Himlung Himal, standing at 7,126 metres in Manang district, requires an additional permit for helicopter flights, adding to the difficulties involved in reaching the mountain.

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