Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Trust proposes way for Tata Sons to avoid listing

Mon, 28 September 2026
Share:
19:07
image
Tata Trusts, which hold a 66 percent stake in Tata Sons Private Limited (TSPL), have proposed a strategic reorganisation of the Tata Group holding company that would result in TSPL ceasing to be classified as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) or a Core Investment Company (CIC), according to a press release by Tata Trusts.

The proposed reorganisation involves the merger of Tata Electronics Systems Solutions Private Limited (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) with TSPL. 

The Tata Trusts said the move would restore an operating model for TSPL, under which it would have its own operations and revenues alongside its role as a holding company for the Tata Group.

Following the proposed merger, the amalgamated entity would have operating revenues of Rs 1,05,043 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with income from financial assets of Rs 40,072 crore. 

Operating revenues would account for 64.3 percent of total income, the release said.

According to the release, the resultant entity would also not meet the principal business criteria for classification as an NBFC, while its investments in group companies would account for less than 90 percent of aggregate net assets, meaning it would not meet the conditions applicable to a CIC.

The proposed amalgamation will require compliance with the Reserve Bank of India's Non-Banking Financial Companies - Voluntary Amalgamation Directions, 2025, including obtaining a prior no-objection certificate from the RBI.

As TSPL would cease to be a CIC following the reorganisation, it would also be required to surrender its certificate of registration, the Tata Trusts said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RSS to hold first-ever women's conclave
LIVE! RSS to hold first-ever women's conclave

Mosque demolition row sparks tension in Ujjain; 15 held
Mosque demolition row sparks tension in Ujjain; 15 held

Police in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, used tear gas to disperse protesters demonstrating against the proposed demolition of a portion of the Shahi Masjid for a road-widening project. The project is aimed at easing pilgrim movement for...

Delhi pollution: Curbs on construction, vehicles from Nov 1
Delhi pollution: Curbs on construction, vehicles from Nov 1

The Delhi government has announced a series of stringent measures to combat air pollution in the national capital ahead of winter. These include prohibiting construction activities, restricting entry of non-BS-VI vehicles, doubling...

Modi And The Return Of The Vajpayee Numbers
Modi And The Return Of The Vajpayee Numbers

The BJP knows that there is no leader in its ranks who can match Modi's popularity or have his cult following, and what awaits is a return to the Vajpayee numbers, when allies called the shots, argues Saisuresh Sivaswamy.

Asian Games Updates: India's season-best 4x100m eun ends without medal
Asian Games Updates: India's season-best 4x100m eun ends without medal