Trust proposes way for Tata Sons to avoid listing





Operating revenues would account for 64.3 percent of total income, the release said.



According to the release, the resultant entity would also not meet the principal business criteria for classification as an NBFC, while its investments in group companies would account for less than 90 percent of aggregate net assets, meaning it would not meet the conditions applicable to a CIC.



The proposed amalgamation will require compliance with the Reserve Bank of India's Non-Banking Financial Companies - Voluntary Amalgamation Directions, 2025, including obtaining a prior no-objection certificate from the RBI.



As TSPL would cease to be a CIC following the reorganisation, it would also be required to surrender its certificate of registration, the Tata Trusts said. -- ANI

The Tata Trusts said the move would restore an operating model for TSPL, under which it would have its own operations and revenues alongside its role as a holding company for the Tata Group.Following the proposed merger, the amalgamated entity would have operating revenues of Rs 1,05,043 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with income from financial assets of Rs 40,072 crore.