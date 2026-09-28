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Three of family killed, two children injured in car-truck collision in UP

Mon, 28 September 2026
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Three members of a family -- a woman, her son and daughter-in-law -- were killed, while two children sustained injuries after the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck on a national highway stretch here on Monday, the police said.

The accident took place around noon near a sugar mill on the Puranpur-Khutar stretch of NH-730, about 42 km from the Pilibhit district headquarters, they said.

Circle officer Puranpur Vidhi Bhushan Maurya said the truck driver fled the spot following the accident -- abandoning the vehicle.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and both the dumper and car have been taken into custody. The exact cause of the accident is being investigated," Maurya told PTI.

The deceased have been identified as Shefali (60), her son Tarak (35), and Sadhana Gayan (45) -- wife of her elder son Sanatan Gayan. They were residents of Shakti Farm in Sitarganj, Uttarakhand.

Sadhana's daughter Khushboo (16) suffered a serious head injury and her condition is stated to be critical.

Her son Shantanu (14) also sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

The police said the family was headed for Gola Gokaran Nath in Lakhimpur district to attend a naming ceremony at a relative's house. 

The car was travelling from Puranpur towards Khutar when the truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into it. -- PTI

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