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Sensex tanks 1,124 pts to 6-month low amid surging crude oil prices

Mon, 28 September 2026
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Stock markets tumbled on Monday, with the benchmark Sensex plunging 1,124 points to a six-month low and the Nifty closing below 22,800 as surging crude oil prices, geopolitical uncertainties, and weak global trends hit investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,124.02 points, or 1.52 percent, to settle at 72,771.72, the lowest closing level since March 30, 2026. During the day, it lost 1,179.51 points, or 1.59 percent, to 72,716.23.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 360.25 points, or 1.56 percent, to end at a near six-month low of 22,780.25. 

As many as 47 Nifty shares closed lower while three were up, reflecting across-the-board selling.

Analysts said surging crude oil prices following the US-Iran stalemate over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, foreign fund outflows, a spike in US bond yields and weak Asian markets triggered selling in financial, PSU banks, metals, FMCG, oil & gas and auto shares.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, 29 ended lower. 

Larsen & Toubro fell the most by 2.81 percent. Power Grid dropped 2.62 percent, Adani Ports by 2.38 percent, HDFC Bank by 2.3 per cent, Hindustan Unilever by 2.27 percent and Reliance Industries by 2.24 percent. -- PTI

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