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SCO national coordinators' meet begins in Pak; India attends

Mon, 28 September 2026
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22:50
File image/DPR PMO/ANI Photo
File image/DPR PMO/ANI Photo
India is among the countries attending a three-day meeting of the National Coordinators of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which commenced in Islamabad on Monday to prepare for the next year's Council of Heads of State summit.

The SCO member states included Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus and China.

The delegation from India, a key member of the SCO, is being led by its National Coordinator Alok Dimri.

Pakistan's National Coordinator Mohammad Faisal is chairing the deliberations, aiming to firm up cooperation, coordination, and preparations for the SCO Heads of State summit scheduled to be held in Islamabad in August 2027.

The Indian delegation has been visiting Islamabad for the meeting, which is the first such visit after last year's brief conflict.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar led India's delegation to Islamabad on October 15-16, 2024, for the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting.

Earlier, the Pakistani foreign minister said in a statement that the meeting from September 28 to 30 will discuss a "wide range of issues relating to SCO cooperation and coordination", including the "programme of activities under Pakistan's Chairmanship", preparations for upcoming SCO meetings and events, and other matters on the organisation's agenda.

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