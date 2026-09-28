Rupee falls 28 paise to close at 96.03 against US dollar

18:58





During the day, the local unit slipped further to close at 96.03 (provisional), a 28 paise fall from its previous close.



On Friday, the rupee appreciated 24 paise to close at 95.75 against the US dollar. -- PTI

The rupee depreciated 28 paise to close at 96.03 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, on risk-off sentiments in global markets after the US rejected a deal proposal by Iran, diminishing hopes of reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.Forex traders said global risk sentiments deteriorated as the stalemate between the US and Iran continued; falling risk assets and a surge in crude oil prices may continue to pressurise the rupee.At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened on a negative note at 95.89 against the American currency.