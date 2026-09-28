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RSS to hold first-ever women's conclave

Mon, 28 September 2026
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RSS affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) will hold its first-ever women's conclave here on September 30, seeking greater representation for women farmers in agricultural policymaking and highlighting their contribution to farming, livestock and fisheries, a senior office-bearer said on Monday.

The All India Women Farmer Workers Conclave will be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and will bring together around 7,000 women farmers and office-bearers from across the country, BKS national general secretary Mohini Mohan Mishra said at a press conference.

"Women have a major participation in farming, animal husbandry and fisheries, but when policy decisions are taken, their participation is not visible," Mishra said.

The BKS has around 50 lakh members, including nearly seven lakh women, Mishra said, adding that the September 30 programme will focus on women's contribution to agriculture, their participation in policymaking, natural and organic farming, seed conservation, animal husbandry, employment generation and food processing.

"Women undertake 60 to 80 percent of agricultural tasks such as sowing, transplanting, harvesting, weed control and animal husbandry," Mishra said, describing them as the "backbone" of agriculture. -- PTI

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