Rejected Iran's Hormuz proposal on frozen assets: US

09:19

The US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz on Sunday said that the United States rejected Iran's proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz because Tehran sought sanctions relief and access to "billions in frozen assets" before negotiations on its nuclear programme.



"They were asking for everything up front, with a promise that they would then talk," Waltz said on CNN's "State of the Union" when asked what US President Donald Trump objected to.



In a separate interview on NBC's "Meet the Press", Waltz called the proposal "a pretty cynical attempt to put something on the table that they knew was unacceptable." He said the US would ultimately need to reach "some type of agreement" with Iran, but Trump would keep all "options on the table".



Waltz said that the seven-day proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz came with a "request to have access to billions in frozen funds and a request for the lifting of sanctions".



"These aren't just the United States's sanctions," Waltz said. "These are global sanctions. It's worth reminding people that this is the world's position."



Waltz also referred to Iran's nuclear programme, saying that "there has been not one, not two, but seven UN Security Council resolutions over the last 20 years saying Iran cannot and should not have a nuclear weapons programme".



He added that the International Atomic Energy Agency had referred Iran to the Security Council "for violations", including Tehran's refusal to allow inspectors into the country and provide "proper oversight of their enrichment".



Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi later disputed Waltz's account of the proposal in an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press". -- ANI