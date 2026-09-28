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Read Gita without hesitation, times have changed: Suvendu

Mon, 28 September 2026
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday assured the citizens that they should recite the 'Bhagwat Gita' without fear as he asserted that times have changed in the state. 

Adressing an event for Bhagwat Gita recitation in Kolkata, CM Adhikari said action would be taken against those he termed the "Tukde-Tukde Gang" following an alleged incid Bageshwar Baba. 

"Some time ago, Bageshwar Baba came to propagate his faith. Communists burned his effigy. I stated in the Legislative Assembly that action would be taken against those engaging in such acts. Now, read the Gita without hesitation; there is nothing to fear. Times have changed. Do not be afraid. Action will be taken against the 'Tukde-Tukde Gang'," he said.

Adhikari said the organisers of the event have announced that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat would be attending the Gita recitation, which will take place on a massive scale on December 29. 

"The event organised by the Bangur Jagran Manch and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has been a success. I have come here not as the Chief Minister, but as a Sanatani. One chapter of the Gita still remains. 

"The organisers have announced that Mohan Bhagwat will be present at the historic event scheduled for December 29, where the recitation will be performed by ten lakh voices," he said. -- ANI

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