Puducherry bans display of banners, cutouts in public places

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The Puducherry administration has banned with immediate effect the erection, installation and display of all types of banners, flex boards and temporary structures in public places or on any private property.



The decision was taken due to the onset of the northeast monsoon, prevailing seasonal conditions and preventive measures to minimise risks to life, property and public infrastructure, District Collector-cum-Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority A Kulothungan said in an order issued on Monday.



The collector referred to the collapse of banners recently at the Pattanikadi junction due to wind and rain and a few other instances. Also, unauthorised and temporary display of materials pose grave threat to public safety during heavy rainfall and strong wind, he said.



The collector asked those who had erected the banners, cutouts, hoardings and other materials to remove them immediately.



The order also asked the municipal commissioners, superintendents of police and the public works department to constitute special teams to monitor compliance with the order and remove the banners and other materials which were not removed by the concerned individuals or organisations.



The Disaster Management Authority would impose penalty and take action against those violating the order. -- PTI