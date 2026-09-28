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Over 1,500 Kedarnath pilgrims safely rescued after landslide near Chirbasa

Mon, 28 September 2026
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Around 1,500 pilgrims stranded near Chirbasa on the Kedarnath route late Sunday night due to a landslide were safely rescued and escorted to Gaurikund by joint teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and District Disaster Response Force (DDRF).

During the late hours of Sunday, the Rudraprayag District Control Room (DCR) informed Sonprayag Police that several pilgrims had been stranded on the other side of the route near Chirbasa, around three kilometres from Gaurikund, following a landslide. Acting swiftly on the information, the SDRF Sonprayag team, led by Sub-Inspector Ashish Dimri, rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the site, the team found debris blocking the route near the Chirbasa helipad. Continuous rockfall from the hillside further made movement along the stretch extremely risky. In view of the situation, SDRF, NDRF and DDRF teams jointly launched a rescue operation.

Prioritising the safety of the pilgrims, the rescue teams carefully assisted them across the landslide zone. Around 1,500 pilgrims were safely brought to the other side and escorted towards Gaurikund.

Despite the continuing rockfall and the risk of further landslides, the rescue teams successfully completed the operation through coordinated efforts. -- ANI

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