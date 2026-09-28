Oil price will come dropping down as soon as Iran gives up: Trump

08:29

US President Donald Trump stated Sunday that global oil prices will decrease further once the conflict with Iran concludes, asserting that fuel costs are already lower than during his predecessor Joe Biden's administration.



Speaking briefly before departing the White House prior to taking off for the Chicago area to attend the Presidents Cup, Trump highlighted energy production trends, claiming that a record volume of oil was extracted overnight, surpassing pre-war production levels.



"Oil will come dropping down as soon as Iran gives up, as soon as the war is over, which will be soon. Oil is going to come plummeting down, and oil prices are coming down," he said.



"But with all of that being said, we're taking tremendous amounts of oil out. Last night we took a record amount of oil out from the harmonious trade, more than we took out before the war," he added.



He also pointed to broader economic relief for consumers, stating that grocery prices have fallen sharply under his administration.



"But prices for groceries have come way down from Biden. There we are. Almost every price has come way down, and remember one thing: oil is less expensive now than it was under the Biden administration."



In addition to energy markets, the president cited broader economic indicators, praising record US employment figures, the lowest poverty rate in American history, and peak per-capita income levels.



"We have the best deployment numbers just came out in the history of our country. More people working today than at any time ever before. We have the best. I guess you could say poverty. There's no poverty. We have the best poverty numbers ever in the history of our country. There's less poverty now than at any time in the history of our country, and we have the best income numbers per individual in the history of our country, people are making more money than they've ever made before," he stated. -- ANI