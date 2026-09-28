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Mumbai Police denied permission for protest on October 2: CJP

Mon, 28 September 2026
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08:09
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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday claimed that Mumbai Police has denied permission for the pressure group's proposed protest on October 2 amid the ongoing row over the Election Commission, and announced that CJP would launch a "Jail Bharo Andolan" in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti if the right to protest is denied.

The protest was originally planned as part of a demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

"Mumbai Police has also denied permission for our protest on 2nd October. Such tactics to suppress citizens' voices are unacceptable. If we are denied the right to protest, CJP will launch a Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti," Dipke said on X.

Jail Bharo Andolan is a form of protest where large numbers of people voluntarily court arrest to overwhelm and overcrowd the local prison system to highlight their cause. 

Following Dipke's post, Mumbai Police clarified that it is "not empowered to grant permission" for any gathering at Shivaji Park in accordance with the judgement of the Bombay High Court 2013 order. Their clarification states that the area is a "silence zone". 

"It has been explained to applicant Mr Ajinkya Shinde, and he has also been advised to look for alternate venues in Mumbai City for the protest and ask for permission, which will be considered in an appropriate manner," the police said on X. 

On September 25, Dipke had said, "If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign by tomorrow, CJP will begin its nationwide protest from Mumbai on 2 October, and take it to cities across India. This Gandhi Jayanti, let's pledge to save democracy." -- ANI

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