Mumbai cops prohibit paragliders, balloons, laser light beams in free-flight zone

18:18

The Mumbai police issued an order prohibiting the use of paragliders, flying balloons, high-riser crackers, light-emitting objects, kites and laser light beams in the free flight zone surrounding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Juhu Aerodrome as well as naval air station INS Shikra, an official said on Monday.



The order issued by deputy commissioner of police (operations) Akbar Pathan aims to ensure aircraft safety during landing, take-off, and flight operations, he added.



Reports were received regarding laser light beams being flashed directly at landing aircraft in the approach path, alongside objects being flown into the airspace, posing significant dangers to operational safety, he said.



The temporary ban will come into force from October 1 and remain in effect for 60 days through November 29, unless withdrawn earlier. Any person violating the order will face prosecution under Section 223 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the official added.



Citizens who observe activities intended to obstruct aircraft operations must inform the nearest police station immediately, he said. -- PTI