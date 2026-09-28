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Monday morning blues: Sensex tumbles 800 pts

Mon, 28 September 2026
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10:05
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Indian equity benchmarks opened lower on Monday, with the Nifty 50 slipping below the crucial 23,000 level as rising crude prices, pressure on the rupee and higher global bond yields weighed on sentiment.

The market is also heading into the month-end expiry of the Nifty and Bank Nifty contracts on Tuesday, adding to expectations of volatility.

At the time of reporting, the Nifty 50 was down 215 points, at 22,870, while the BSE Sensex fell 853 points,  to 73,042. The Nifty had opened at 23,064.90 and touched an early high of 23,080.25 before slipping to a low of 22,914.10.

Brent crude was trading at USD 106.58 a barrel, up 2.17 per cent, while gold was down 2.09 per cent at USD 4,195.30. -- ANI

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