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Men in SUV harassing 2 women were DU students

Mon, 28 September 2026
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Delhi University on Monday suspended three students and barred their entry into the university premises in connection with the alleged stalking and harassment of two women students in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar last week.

The action comes after Delhi Police registered an FIR over the September 23 incident. In three separate notices issued Monday, the university said the students had been suspended from their courses with "immediate effect".

The students named in the notices are all pursuing LLB at DU's Law Centre-II.

"On the basis of the FIR lodged by the Delhi Police regarding the incident that occurred in the evening of 23rd September 2026, it is hereby notified that the student has been suspended from his course of studies with immediate effect, in accordance with Clause 3(e) of Ordinance XV-B of the Delhi University Act, 1922," one of the notices issued by the Office of the Proctor stated.

The university further said their entry into its premises had been "banned with immediate effect", adding that the decision had been approved by the competent authority. 

The incident took place around 9:30 PM on Wednesday. Based on a complaint by one of the women, an FIR was registered at Mukherjee Nagar police station under Sections 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

In a video that surfaced online on Thursday, one of the women said she and her friend were returning from Vijay Nagar when an SUV allegedly pulled up near them. She alleged that its occupants rolled down the windows and made inappropriate remarks.

When the women objected and asked them to leave, the occupants allegedly hurled abuses and made indecent remarks before following them, she said. -- ANI

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