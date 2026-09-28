Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Massive crowds gather in Madurai to welcome CM Vijay, some youngsters faint

Mon, 28 September 2026
Share:
19:05
image
It was a repeat of scenes witnessed during Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's roadshows and public outreach events.

Despite the scorching sun, huge crowds, a big chunk of them young people, gathered here on both sides of the road to welcome or to just take a closer look of the chief minister.

Giving a tough time to police, several men and women breached the barricade and attempted to get close to CM's vehicle, during his road show and local visits, and gave out shouts of joy.

A young man presented the chief minister a framed photograph of Vijay alongside popular actor Ajith Kumar and the CM displayed it --from atop his vehicle-- for a while during his roadshow.

Be it the chief minister's visit to Government Rajaji Hospital to launch the gold ring scheme, or his visits to the Gandhi Museum and the Meenkashi Temple, both sides of the roads teemed with supporters, admirers and the general public.

In several spots, a number of young men and women, who had been waiting since morning fainted and police personnel could be seen lifting them away for swift medical care. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RSS to hold first-ever women's conclave
LIVE! RSS to hold first-ever women's conclave

Mosque demolition row sparks tension in Ujjain; 15 held
Mosque demolition row sparks tension in Ujjain; 15 held

Police in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, used tear gas to disperse protesters demonstrating against the proposed demolition of a portion of the Shahi Masjid for a road-widening project. The project is aimed at easing pilgrim movement for...

Delhi pollution: Curbs on construction, vehicles from Nov 1
Delhi pollution: Curbs on construction, vehicles from Nov 1

The Delhi government has announced a series of stringent measures to combat air pollution in the national capital ahead of winter. These include prohibiting construction activities, restricting entry of non-BS-VI vehicles, doubling...

Modi And The Return Of The Vajpayee Numbers
Modi And The Return Of The Vajpayee Numbers

The BJP knows that there is no leader in its ranks who can match Modi's popularity or have his cult following, and what awaits is a return to the Vajpayee numbers, when allies called the shots, argues Saisuresh Sivaswamy.

Asian Games Updates: India's season-best 4x100m eun ends without medal
Asian Games Updates: India's season-best 4x100m eun ends without medal