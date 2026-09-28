Massive crowds gather in Madurai to welcome CM Vijay, some youngsters faint

19:05

It was a repeat of scenes witnessed during Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's roadshows and public outreach events.



Despite the scorching sun, huge crowds, a big chunk of them young people, gathered here on both sides of the road to welcome or to just take a closer look of the chief minister.



Giving a tough time to police, several men and women breached the barricade and attempted to get close to CM's vehicle, during his road show and local visits, and gave out shouts of joy.



A young man presented the chief minister a framed photograph of Vijay alongside popular actor Ajith Kumar and the CM displayed it --from atop his vehicle-- for a while during his roadshow.



Be it the chief minister's visit to Government Rajaji Hospital to launch the gold ring scheme, or his visits to the Gandhi Museum and the Meenkashi Temple, both sides of the roads teemed with supporters, admirers and the general public.



In several spots, a number of young men and women, who had been waiting since morning fainted and police personnel could be seen lifting them away for swift medical care. -- PTI