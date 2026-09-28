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Lawyer claims Goa BJP MLA's son abused, threatened him and kin

Mon, 28 September 2026
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A lawyer on Monday submitted a complaint to Goa police alleging that the son of a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party MLA threatened and abused his kin during a road rage incident.

Lawyer Shantaram Kudchadkar (70) claimed the incident took place on September 26 near Pontemol Junction and Shivaji Circle in Curchorem in Kushawati district.

He said a car driven by BJP MLA Rajesh Faldesai's son Rahul was parked in such a way that it blocked the movement of the vehicle in which the complainant, his daughter-in-law and two grandchildren were travelling.

When his daughter-in-law tried to get the attention of the occupants of the car, Rahul Faldesai came out and began abusing her, Kudchadkar claimed in his complaint.

Kudchadkar also claimed that after he managed to drive his car away from the spot, it was chased by Rahul Faldesai's vehicle.

Those in the other car, armed with rods and sticks, drove close to his vehicle and also tried to ram it, Kudchadkar alleged in his complaint. -- PTI

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