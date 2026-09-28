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Landslide in Shimla cuts off villages, disrupts traffic

Mon, 28 September 2026
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15:28
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Multiple villages were cut off and traffic movement was disrupted after a landslide hit Janglikh village here on Monday, officials said.

There were no reports of anyone being injured.

Stones had been rolling down the hill since Sunday, the officials said.

A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media.

The officials said the landslide cut off some nearby villages and affected traffic movement. It also disrupted the flow of the Sundru 'khad' (ravine) for a few hours, but that has been restored now.

A team of the district administration led by Rohru Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dharmesh Ramotra reached the spot after being alerted by locals and restoration work was initiated.

The administration appealed to people to avoid going near the Pabbar river and surrounding 'khads', particularly in the Janglikh area. PTI

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