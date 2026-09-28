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Keralam: Man prepares pyre on house backyard, kills self

Mon, 28 September 2026
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A 55-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after setting himself ablaze on a pyre he had prepared in the backyard of his house at Chathinamkulam here on Monday, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Hareendran Pillai, a resident of Chathinamkulam near Panayam.

According to police, neighbours noticed a fire in the backyard of his house at around noon. 

At the time, Pillai's wife and two children were not at home.

A neighbour informed his wife, who reached the spot along with a relative and found a body burning on a pyre, the police said.

The police and fire and rescue services personnel were alerted and rushed to the spot to douse the fire, officials said.

Though they searched for Pillai, he could not be found.

Later, based on a ring found on the body, the police and relatives identified it as that of Pillai, officials said.

The police said Pillai ran a shop selling pooja articles.

The reason for the suicide has not yet been ascertained, the police said.

The Kilikolloor police registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation.

The body was shifted to a hospital for postmortem examination, police added. -- PTI

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