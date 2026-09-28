Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

JP veteran Awadhesh Singh steps down as Bihar legislative council chairman

Mon, 28 September 2026
Share:
18:46
Senior BJP leader Awadhesh Narayan Singh/ANI Photo
Senior BJP leader Awadhesh Narayan Singh/ANI Photo
Senior BJP leader Awadhesh Narayan Singh on Monday resigned from the post of Chairman of Bihar Legislative Council, in what is said to be part of power-sharing arrangements between his party and ally JD-U, an official said.

Singh, who was appointed to the post in June, 2024, has tendered his resignation, said Shiv Gopal Mishra, the secretary of the Vidhan Parishad secretariat.

The BJP leader had succeeded JD-U's Devesh Chandra Thakur, who vacated the post upon getting elected to the Lok Sabha from Sitamarhi.

A former state minister, Singh was known to share excellent equations with JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, who stepped down as chief minister earlier this year to make way for BJP's Samrat Choudhary.

A multiple-term MLC from Gaya Graduates constituency, Singh was first elected as chairman of the Upper House in 2012 and he held the post till 2017. He returned to the post in 2020, but stepped down two years later, when Thakur took over, following JD-U's sudden exit from the NDA.

According to NDA sources, there has been an "understanding" between the BJP and the JD-U that leaders of either party will be made the head of one House each. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RSS to hold first-ever women's conclave
LIVE! RSS to hold first-ever women's conclave

Mosque demolition row sparks tension in Ujjain; 15 held
Mosque demolition row sparks tension in Ujjain; 15 held

Police in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, used tear gas to disperse protesters demonstrating against the proposed demolition of a portion of the Shahi Masjid for a road-widening project. The project is aimed at easing pilgrim movement for...

Delhi pollution: Curbs on construction, vehicles from Nov 1
Delhi pollution: Curbs on construction, vehicles from Nov 1

The Delhi government has announced a series of stringent measures to combat air pollution in the national capital ahead of winter. These include prohibiting construction activities, restricting entry of non-BS-VI vehicles, doubling...

Modi And The Return Of The Vajpayee Numbers
Modi And The Return Of The Vajpayee Numbers

The BJP knows that there is no leader in its ranks who can match Modi's popularity or have his cult following, and what awaits is a return to the Vajpayee numbers, when allies called the shots, argues Saisuresh Sivaswamy.

Asian Games Updates: India's season-best 4x100m eun ends without medal
Asian Games Updates: India's season-best 4x100m eun ends without medal