JP veteran Awadhesh Singh steps down as Bihar legislative council chairman

18:46

Senior BJP leader Awadhesh Narayan Singh/ANI Photo

Senior BJP leader Awadhesh Narayan Singh on Monday resigned from the post of Chairman of Bihar Legislative Council, in what is said to be part of power-sharing arrangements between his party and ally JD-U, an official said.



Singh, who was appointed to the post in June, 2024, has tendered his resignation, said Shiv Gopal Mishra, the secretary of the Vidhan Parishad secretariat.



The BJP leader had succeeded JD-U's Devesh Chandra Thakur, who vacated the post upon getting elected to the Lok Sabha from Sitamarhi.



A former state minister, Singh was known to share excellent equations with JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, who stepped down as chief minister earlier this year to make way for BJP's Samrat Choudhary.



A multiple-term MLC from Gaya Graduates constituency, Singh was first elected as chairman of the Upper House in 2012 and he held the post till 2017. He returned to the post in 2020, but stepped down two years later, when Thakur took over, following JD-U's sudden exit from the NDA.



According to NDA sources, there has been an "understanding" between the BJP and the JD-U that leaders of either party will be made the head of one House each. -- PTI