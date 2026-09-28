Iran is fully prepared for doomsday war with US: FM Araghchi

07:51

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, in an interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press" on Sunday, said his country is ready for a "doomsday war" with the US after President Donald Trump publicly rejected Tehran's proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.



In the interview with NBC News on September 27, Araghchi addressed a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report which said President Trump rejected Iran's proposal for a seven-day ceasefire. According to the report, which quoted US officials, the US President has told aides he expects to resume bombing Iran after the November midterms. This follows his open threat of annihilating Iran made during his speech to the UN General Assembly earlier this week.



"We are fully prepared for the war to be resumed. We stand firm in the face of any new aggression, even if it comes to a doomsday war. We don't care about U.S. midterm elections. We care about our national interests," Araghchi told NBC News. "At the same time, we stand ready for diplomacy. It is up to President Trump to choose."



Reacting to Trump's public rejection, Araghchi pointed out that the rejection had not been formally communicated to Tehran through designated diplomatic channels. -- ANI