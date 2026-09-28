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Invest UP official dies after falling from first-floor hotel in Greater Noida

Mon, 28 September 2026
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A 63-year-old Uttar Pradesh government agency official died after allegedly falling from the first floor of a hotel in Greater Noida on Saturday morning, the police said on Monday.

Invest UP is an investment promotion and facilitation agency working under the industrial development ministry of the state.

The deceased, Hargovind Singh, was posted as the general manager of Invest UP in Lucknow and was in Greater Noida to oversee administrative and human resource-related duties for the ongoing Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show.

According to police, the incident took place at around 7:30 am on Saturday at the Grand Oasis Hotel in the Beta-2 area, under the jurisdiction of the Beta-2 police station.

Singh's body was found on the walkway outside the hotel premises, police said.

"It is suspected that the official lost his balance while attempting to close a window, leading to the fall," police said.

A forensic team visited the hotel and collected samples as part of the investigation, they added.

The body was sent for postmortem examination and later handed over to the family. 

The police said the family members have not raised any concerns regarding his death. -- PTI

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