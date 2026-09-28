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Hyderabad cabbie harasses woman, steals Rs 60,000

Mon, 28 September 2026
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A taxi driver allegedly harassed a 38-year-old woman and fled with her Rs 60,000 in cash near Shamshabad on Friday evening, the police said. 

According to the FIR registered at RGIA Airport Police Station, the complainant, Naini Nandini, is a resident of Nalgonda, running a departmental shop business. She boarded a taxi at Jadcherla around 6 PM on Saturday to reach Hyderabad. She was carrying Rs 60,000 in cash.

On reaching Shamshabad, the driver asked her to pay an extra Rs 50 to go to Gachibowli, to which she agreed.

The FIR states that after crossing the Thondupally toll gate, the driver stopped the car at a MedPlus medical shop on the ORR service road to buy medicines. Later, around 8:30 pm, he stopped the vehicle again beside the Kothwalguda service road and allegedly grabbed her. 

The FIR added that when the woman raised an alarm by shouting loudly, the driver fled from the spot in the vehicle with Rs 60,000, leaving her behind. 

The woman said she could identify the driver if she sees him again.

Based on the complaint received at 11:45 pm on Sept 26, police registered a case in Cr. No. 854/2026 under Sections 74, 318(4), 303(2) of BNS at RGI Airport PS and entrusted the investigation to SI H. Kishanji.

An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited. -- ANI

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LIVE! Hyderabad cabbie harasses woman, steals Rs 60,000
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