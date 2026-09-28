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Gujarat: Below 50 per cent water storage in 109 of 206 dams

Mon, 28 September 2026
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Water storage in 109 of 206 dams in Gujarat is below 50 per cent, according to State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) data released on Monday.

Another 28 dams are 50 to 70 percent full, while water storage in 37 dams is between 70 and 100 percent, it said, adding that 32 dams are full.

The cumulative water storage in 206 reservoirs is 4,00,946 Mcft, or 71.87 per cent of their combined storage capacity.

As of 4 pm on Monday, 36 dams are filled between 25 per cent and 50 per cent and 73 dams are below 25 per cent, taking the number of dams with sub-50 per cent storage to 109, the SEOC data shows.

The Sardar Sarovar reservoir has 3,32,033 Mcft of water, equivalent to 99.39 per cent of its total storage capacity.

The Sardar Sarovar project is one of the largest water resource projects in the country, covering Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan. 

It irrigates 1.85 million hectares of land in Gujarat and 0.24 million hectares in neighbouring Rajasthan and supplies drinking water to three crore people. -- PTI

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