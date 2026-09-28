Gold drops Rs 2,600 to Rs 1.5 lakh/10g; silver tumbles Rs 5,000 to Rs 2.32L

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Silver dropped $2.96, or 4.6 percent, to $61.34 per ounce. -- PTI

Gold prices tumbled Rs 2,600 to Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, tracking a sharp selloff in global markets amid rising crude oil rates and a firm US dollar.The yellow metal of 99.9 percent purity had closed at Rs 1,52,600 per 10 grams in the preceding session.Silver also plunged by Rs 5,000 to Rs 2.32 lakh per kg, inclusive of all taxes, from Friday's closing level of Rs 2.37 lakh per kg, according to local traders.Gold and silver prices traded lower on Monday as a firm US dollar continued to pressure the precious metals, Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at brokerage platform Lemonn.Brent crude surged 4 per cent to $108.53 a barrel as renewed US-Iran tensions and uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz heightened supply concerns, Garg said.In the overseas markets, spot gold declined $128.93, or 3.01 percent, to $4,156.44 per ounce.