Former CEC Quraishi flags EC's 'errors' over Form 6





He also questioned whether applicants could be subjected to different versions of the same form.



"The press note the Election Commission issued actually works against them. In it, they have admitted to various errors that were occurring," Quraishi said.



He questioned the need for the commission to now introduce agenda meetings, issue agendas and minutes, and hear matters, saying these were practices that should have been followed earlier.





Quraishi also raised concerns over different versions of Form 6 being used for different applicants. -- ANI

Quraishi said the commission's own statement appeared to acknowledge shortcomings in its functioning, including the absence of agenda meetings, agendas and minutes.