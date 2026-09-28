FASTag annual pass reaches one crore milestone

19:30

The total number of 'FASTag Annual Pass' has crossed the significant milestone of one crore since its launch on August 15 last year, reflecting strong adoption among National Highway users, an official statement said on Monday.



The milestone reflects growing acceptance of the Annual Pass among private vehicle owners for providing a seamless and economical travel option on national highways and expressways, it added.



Applicable on about 1,150 fee plazas on national highways and national expressways, the Annual Pass eliminates the need to frequently recharge FASTag through a one-time fee payment of Rs 3,075 for one year validity or 200 toll plaza crossings.



The pass is applicable for all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag. The annual pass gets activated on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle after a one-time fee payment through the Rajmargyatra app. -- PTI