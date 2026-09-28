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El Nino threatens rabi crops in rainfed areas, may affect foodgrain output: Govt

Mon, 28 September 2026
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The upcoming rabi (winter) crop season is likely to be challenging for rainfed areas due to the El Nino weather pattern, and foodgrain production could be affected, Agriculture Secretary Atish Chandra said on Monday, highlighting that the challenges of climate change have become a reality.

Addressing a two-day national conference on preparedness for the rabi crop season, Chandra said the kharif crop season was also very challenging, particularly in rainfed areas. Several states struggled first to achieve crop coverage and later to ensure that the crops survived.

"We are seeing that in the coming season, production is likely to be affected to a large extent. And the rabi season will also be challenging for the rainfed areas," he said.

Chandra said some states could face the problem of excess soil moisture, while areas with deficient rainfall may see prolonged periods of stress.

Strategies need to be calibrated accordingly for the rabi season, he added.

According to the latest forecast by the International Research Institute for Climate and Society (IRI) at Columbia University, the El Nino weather pattern is strengthening and is likely to become "very strong" in late 2026 and early 2027, raising concerns over elevated climate risk for India. -- PTI

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