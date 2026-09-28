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Drought: Maha cancels leaves of 11 departments' employees

Mon, 28 September 2026
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The Maharashtra government has cancelled leaves of officers and employees from 11 departments involved in drought management and directed them to attend field duty to assess crop damage, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Monday.

He said nearly 75 percent of Maharashtra is facing drought-like conditions, with soybean among the worst-affected crops.

The state government on Saturday declared drought in 265 of its 358 talukas amid rainfall deficit and announced various relief measures, including crop loan restructuring, land revenue concessions, and power bill subsidies.

The minister is on an assessment tour in Arati village in Hingoli district.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis has constituted a cabinet sub-committee to assess the situation, following which its members are visiting affected areas to evaluate crop losses.

"The government will examine assistance available under crop insurance and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms and consider the higher eligible benefit, subject to applicable provisions," Bawankule said.

He said the financial assistance would be decided only after the assessment reports are consolidated, cautioning that announcing relief without a comprehensive evaluation could leave some affected farmers out. -- PTI

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