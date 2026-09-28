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Do you always tip on a free walking tour?

Mon, 28 September 2026
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08:47
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A "free" walking tour may not be quite as free as it sounds.

On a wet December morning in Rome, my friend Daphne* waits near Piazza Barberini for five people who have booked her tour. Half an hour passes. No one turns up.

It is the third consecutive tour for which she has had no guests.

The travellers lose nothing by not showing up. Daphne does. She has set aside the day for the tour, turning down other paid work in the process. Every empty booking therefore comes at a cost.

But if Daphne's tour is free, why should a no-show cost her money?

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