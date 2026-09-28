Death toll in Indore bus accident rises to 2; driver held for culpable homicide

21:26

The death toll in a road accident in Indore, where a municipal transport bus hit pedestrians and an autorickshaw, rose to two after one more person succumbed to injuries, a police official said on Monday.



The bus driver has been arrested and charged with culpable homicide, said the official.



The accident took place on Sunday when an out-of-control electric bus, operated by the local civic body, ploughed into people and hit an autorickshaw in a crowded market as it moved ahead with the driver at the wheel in the busy Rajwada area, leaving three persons seriously injured.



One of them, identified as Pintu alias Ganesh, died during treatment on Sunday, while another person, Jitendra Sharma, later succumbed to injuries at a hospital, MG Road police station in-charge Vijay Singh Sisodia said.



Sisodia said a case of culpable homicide has been registered against the driver of the municipal bus, Dhanraj Gangle, and he has been arrested.



"Clear negligence on the part of the driver has been established in the accident," he said.



The driver suddenly pressed the accelerator, causing the bus to go out of control and collide with the people standing in front, said the police officer. -- PTI