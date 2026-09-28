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BSF trooper among 3 killed, 14 injured in separate accidents in Jammu

Mon, 28 September 2026
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Three men, including a BSF trooper, were killed and 14 others injured in separate road accidents in Kathua, Jammu, Rajouri and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. 

Raj Kumar and Gablesh Kumar, both residents of Bani, were killed when their car skidded off a hilly road and plunged into a gorge near Satasar along the Bani-Basholi road in Kathua district on Monday afternoon, the officials said. 

Rescuers recovered the bodies from the mangled wreckage of the car after the accident, they said.

BSF trooper Ved Paul Singh, a resident of Ratnal village, lost his life after falling from a tractor near his house in the Bishnah area of Jammu, the officials said. 

Singh, who was on leave, was scheduled to retire next month, they said.

In Rajouri, eight passengers, including two women, were injured after a mini-bus overturned near the Kainchi Morh, the officials said.

They said the vehicle was travelling from Kotranka Kandi towards Rajouri when it overturned, adding that the injured were undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. -- PTI

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