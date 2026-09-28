After Jamui, Delhi, women ask: 'Why no restrictions on men?'

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The main accused in the Jamui incident



In Bihar's Jamui district, a purported video on social media went viral, showing a minor girl and her male companion allegedly being harassed and molested by a group of youths in Jamui. Days later in Delhi, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men near Lady Shri Ram College for Women, after visiting Kalkaji Mandir with a male friend and entering nearby Aastha Kunj Park on her birthday.



Women have long carried the weight of being on alert the moment they step out of their homes, and are still left asking for the basic right of "freedom" to use public spaces.



Following the Kalkaji incident, arrests were made, and protests erupted near LSR College and Gargi College as students and women asked for safety. As one protestor asked, "Until when are we supposed to live in fear?"





What followed the incident was temporary online classes in LSR and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) undertaking a comprehensive safety audit of all public parks, which will focus on the installation of adequate lighting, deployment of security personnel at all entry and exit gates, and mandatory security patrolling within park premises, particularly after sundown





For its part, the Delhi Police has also stepped up its own presence, with 'pink police' in the works and extensive patrolling deployed across the city and parks in the aftermath of the incident.





The students who have to face-up to incidents like this have a straightforward ask; educate men better, provide working streetlights especially in vulnerable are, and ensure swift, strict punishment for perpetrators.



Above all, they are asking for the ability to exist in public spaces, to walk, to travel, to simply be outside, without constantly bracing for the possibility of harassment or assault.Â





A third-year Gargi College student said the fear has become constant, "We are constantly, literally living with fear. I mean, this is really bad that it's 2026 and we are still fighting for basic rights."Â



"Our basic demand was that the street lights that are not working near Gargi should be fixed, it's not safe to go in the dark," she added.



These young women believe that the burden of restrictions should not singulary rest on them, instead a campaign to educate men and stricter punishment for accused is the way forward.



"Why shouldn't the restrictions be on men? Why don't you educate them? And put restrictions on themâ€¦If you publicly punish those rapists, who are basically responsible it will help," she said.Â



Being equally vocal about the Jamui incident, she questioned if anybody has the right to tell somebody what they should do, asking, "Who gave you the right to stop somebody from going anywhere? Who are you to question them? It's their choice, their rightâ€¦





Who gave you the right to molest that female?"A second-year student echoed a similar sentiment. "Even if you lock down, there will be no benefit until we educate society" she said, adding that rapists should face capital punishment as they are essentially "murderers", underscoring the level of trauma inflicted on the victims.Â -- ANI

Jamui and the Kalkaji, two incidents just days apart, have shaken the nation and drawn women's safety back into public conversation.