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21 dead in Nepal after storm fury triggers floods

Mon, 28 September 2026
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At least 21 people have been killed, five remain missing, and five others were injured following four days of torrential rainfall, flooding, and landslides across Nepal. 

According to an official update released by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), landslides accounted for the majority of casualties, claiming 14 lives and leaving five people missing. Floods caused four deaths, while three fatalities were attributed to continuous heavy rainfall. 

The severe weather directly affected 247 families nationwide, causing complete destruction to 260 homes and partial damage to 80 others.

This comes after a low-pressure system originating in the Bay of Bengal triggered heavy and excessive precipitation across multiple regions from September 24-27, NDRRMA noted. 

In response to rising water levels and landslips, emergency teams relocated approximately 3,000 residents from high-risk zones to safer areas, NDRRMA confirmed. Rescue operations involving Armed Police Force units and local authorities provided food and essential relief to displaced families. In the hard-hit mountain districts of Jajarkot, Myagdi, and Sankhuwasabha, trapped individuals were evacuated using emergency helicopters. -- ANI

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