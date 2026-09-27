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Youth Congress protests outside CEC's residence

Sun, 27 September 2026
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The Indian Youth Congress on Saturday night held a protest outside Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's official residence in New Delhi, demanding his resignation and accountability over reported objections raised by two election commissioners on electoral roll-related decisions.

IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, who led the demonstration, said the protesters were keeping a 'watch' outside Kumar's residence to 'ensure that he doesn't leave the country'.

"Youth Congress members are standing outside his house and at airports across the country," Chib said.

The protesters carried sticks and raised slogans against Kumar, demanding his resignation, as they gathered outside his residence.

Chib said the IYC would continue its protest until what it described as accountability for alleged irregularities in the electoral process was established.

"We will not sit in peace until justice is delivered, until Gyanesh Kumar goes to jail. To protect the country's democracy and strengthen the Constitution, we will continue to fight," he said.

The protest comes days after the IYC launched an online petition seeking Kumar's removal following a report in The Indian Express that claimed questions were repeatedly raised on issues related to SIR within the three-member poll panel by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

According to the report, the two commissioners raised objections on multiple occasions over issues including voter additions and deletions, changes to Form 6 used for new voter registration and the centralisation of electoral-roll systems.

The IYC has also demanded an investigation into the functioning of the Election Commission and public disclosure of its internal objections and electoral records.

On Friday, the IYC staged a protest against the Election Commission, with its members wearing masks bearing Kumar's face and their hands bound in chains.  -- PTI

IMAGE: Police detain Youth Congress protesters during a protest march from 5 Raisina Road to Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi. Photograph: Ritik Sharma/ANI Photo

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